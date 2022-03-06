CENTRAL SQUARE – The following is a message from Central Square Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding COVID-19 testing today for students and staff at the Paul V. Moore High School:

Dear Parents/Guardians,

This is a reminder that the District will be providing COVID-19 testing for all symptomatic Central Square students and staff

members in the Paul V. Moore High School Nurse’s Office from 2-3:00 p.m. today, Sunday, March 6.

Unfortunately, our Limited Service Laboratory (LSL) license only allows our nurses to test Central Square students and staff members, and we

cannot extend this service to parents/guardians or non-school age children.

To expedite the process and get students and staff members tested very quickly (15 minutes), we ask that you please click on the following link and submit the required information for testing before arriving at the high school today (Sunday).

We need to submit this information into the Electronic Clinical Laboratory Reporting System (ECLRS), which is required in New York State for all laboratory testing.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSccyKm8gVlT_R2bdotrDw5hSiNE_sKxuo9XxMmjtiHNafvMEA/viewform?usp=sf_link

For more information on our COVID-19 testing for ANY symptomatic students or staff members, click on the following link to the original letter from November 16 explaining this in greater detail. If you have already completed this form as a result of an earlier testing of your symptomatic child, you do not have to submit the form again.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Dz1Ag6bZsDeYc5le5VvwE-50MNhoPsy3/view?usp=sharing

Our amazing nurses continue to test hundreds of symptomatic students and staff members each week and have been able to rule out COVID-19 for the majority of them. As per the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH), we cannot accept a negative result on at-home COVID-19 tests, as we can only accept a positive result on at-home COVID-19 tests.

This is another reason why we are so grateful for our school nurses that regularly test symptomatic students and staff members during Sunday testing at PVM High School, and in each school during the school week when they exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, and we have their parental consent.

If you want to submit a positive at-home COVID-19 test result for a family member into the County Portal, click here.

COVID-19 symptoms are:

? Fever or chills

? Cough

? New loss of taste or smell

? Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

? Fatigue

? Muscle or body aches

? Headache

? Sore throat

? Congestion or runny nose

? Nausea or vomiting

? Diarrhea

Thank you for your attention to this, enjoy your Sunday.

Sincerely,

Thomas J. Colabufo – Superintendent

