OSWEGO – County departments in the Oswego County Legislative Office Building, located at 46 East Bridge St., Oswego are closing at 12:30 p.m. for the remainder of the day due to a water main break on the corner of East Third and Oneida streets.

The water service has been shut off to the Legislative Office Building.

The Legislature meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. today will be opened on schedule, but will immediately be recessed to a new date and time to be announced. The building will be closed immediately thereafter.

County departments will re-open at their normal times tomorrow morning, Friday March 11.

