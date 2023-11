COVID-19 Statistics Update, March 15, 2021

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been 40 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since Friday, March 12.

Saturday: 10 new cases

Sunday: 19 new cases

Today: 11 new cases

“While the daily counts from the past three days shows a decrease in new positive cases, the seven-day accumulative case count of 120 today is still higher than it was two weeks ago. On March 1, the seven-day accumulative case count was 88, which is the lowest it’s been since early November 2020,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “We cannot relax our protection practices just yet. We must be steadfast and follow the safety protocols that will help us get through this pandemic. Wear a face mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently and avoid non-essential gatherings.”

The Oswego County Health Department is administering vaccines weekly to eligible people based on NYS Department of Health guidelines. The health department posts appointment links to their website at health.oswegocounty.com at 10 a.m. every Thursday. A vaccination hotline is also available to help people make appointments by phone. It is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays at 315-349-3383.

“We are happy that so many in our community are interested in being vaccinated to help end this pandemic,” Huang said. “Demand for the vaccine remains high and appointments fill quickly. We ask residents to please be patient and check back often as additional appointments become available each week.”

Local pharmacies are vaccinating those aged 60 years and older. Some are also able to administer to teachers and school staff, and licensed childcare providers. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the Hannibal Pharmacy at 315-564-6464, The Medicine Place in Phoenix at 315-695-4200 or The Medicine Place in Fulton at 315-593-8378.

Various Kinney Drugs and Walgreens locations as well as the Wayne Drugs A Health Mart Pharmacy in Oswego and the Price Chopper Pharmacy in Fulton are also administering the COVID-19 vaccine. Please do not call these pharmacies for appointments. For these stores, appointments must be made online through the Kinney Drugs, Walgreens, Wayne Drugs A Health Mart Pharmacy, or Price Chopper Pharmacy websites. Please visit https://www.kinneydrugs.com/locations/appointments/NY/ or https://www.walgreens.com/topic/promotion/covid-vaccine.jsp?ban=covid_vaccine_brandstory_main_Jan2021 or https://stores.healthmart.com/waynepharmacy/stores.aspx or www.pricechopper.com/covidvaccine to schedule an appointment.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that wedding receptions and catered events can now resume statewide. More information can be found here.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Total # of active cases: 157 (Friday: 190)

Total # of positive cases: 6,602 (Friday: 6,562)

Total # of recoveries: 6,356 (Friday: 6,283)

Total # tests: 162,385 (Friday: 160,620)

Total # of negative results: 153,407 (Friday: 151,880)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 431 (Friday: 630)

Total # of deaths: 89 (no change)

Total # of hospitalizations: 318 (as of March 1 – there were 306 as of Feb. 15)

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated Friday.

1-10 confirmed cases: Boylston

11-25 confirmed cases: Redfield

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy, Orwell, Williamstown

51-75 confirmed cases: Minetto

101-150 confirmed cases: Albion, New Haven, Parish, Sandy Creek

151-200 confirmed cases: Hannibal, Mexico, Palermo, West Monroe

201-250 confirmed cases: Constantia

251-300 confirmed cases: Richland, Scriba

301-350 confirmed cases: Granby

351-400 confirmed cases: Oswego Town, Volney

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Hastings, Schroeppel

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of 3:55 p.m.)

Total number of active cases: 12 ( Friday : 22)

: 22) Total number of cumulative confirmed cases since Jan. 2: 352 ( Friday : 348)

: 348) Total number of tests: 27,914 ( Friday : 27,072)

: 27,072) Total number of recoveries: 340 ( Friday : 326)

: 326) Total number of confirmed cases March 13-26: 4 students living on-campus: 0 students living off-campus while taking classes on-campus: 2 employees working on-campus: 0 students living off-campus learning remotely: 2 employees working remotely: 0

Total number of on-campus quarantine rooms occupied: 3 ( Friday : 4)

: 4) Total number of on-campus isolation rooms occupied: 2 ( Friday : 5)

: 5) Total number of off-campus students in quarantine: 10 (Friday: 12)

Total number of off-campus students in isolation: 10 ( Friday : 17)

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of Mar. 14 – no change since Feb. 8)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 1,734,213 (Friday: 1,715,863)

Total # of deaths : 39,585 (Friday: 39,385)

*NY numbers and nursing home numbers are from the NY State Department of Health.

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 2:27 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 29,471,008 (Friday: 29,320,580)

Total # of deaths: 535,319 (Friday: 531,654)

Worldwide: (as of 2:27 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 120,096,586 (Friday: 118,851,321)

Total # of deaths: 2,675,501 (Friday: 2,634,428)

Total # of recoveries: 68,065,974 (Friday: 67,276,015)

For information on symptoms, diagnostic testing, antibody testing, childhood inflammatory disease related to COVID-19, or other COVID-19 related topics, visit the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page.

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials on Tuesdays.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

SUNY Oswego reset its numbers for the Winter/Spring 2021 semesters and does not include numbers from Aug. 12, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021. Total cases reported include 200 past positive cases (experienced during the winter break: Nov. 2020 –Jan. 2021) of students residing off-campus, who were required to provide evidence of positive test results and recovery upon returning to campus.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

