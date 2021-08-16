OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 171 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this past week and one more county resident has been reported to have died.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this person,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Every death is a sad development in our efforts to fight this disease and a reminder that it is once again rampant in our county.”

Oswego County’s community transmission level continues to be “high” according to the CDC.

“Since the pandemic began, we have put great effort into controlling this disease,” Huang said. “However, as an organism, the COVID-19 virus is changing to escape these human control measures. The most recent Delta variant surge is an example of this capability… Of all of our control tools, the vaccine remains the most effective in limiting the spread of COVID-19. It can prevent severe cases, hospitalization and death. We have shared data from our own county to demonstrate this. In the recent surge of cases, evidence shows that residents who are either unvaccinated or not yet fully vaccinated are 22 times more likely to contract the virus than those who are fully vaccinated. Still, there are numerous gaps in vaccinations. In our community, 20- to 34-year-olds are the only age group showing a continuously increasing percentage of COVID-19 cases since the third peak began last November. At that time, the age group had a 24.7% positivity rate. In March of this year, it rose to 31.4% and just last month it increased to 39.3%. In these same months, the positivity rate for 35- to 64- year-olds has continuously declined.

“Comparatively, the vaccination rate for the 20- to 34-year-old age group is much lower than the 35- to 64- year-old age group,” he concluded. “I urge people in the 20- to 34-year-old age group to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities. The more people who get vaccinated, the fewer opportunities we give the virus to change and escape from our control efforts.”

COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone aged 12 years and older. They are widely available through clinics offered by the County Health Department, at area pharmacies, and through community health care providers.

On Friday, August 13, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) endorsed the use of an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems after an initial two-dose vaccine series. This third dose of vaccine must be administered at least four weeks after a second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

At this time, no additional dose is recommended for those who received the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Oswego County Health Department will only administer the third dose of vaccine to people who have a signed note from their health care provider indicating they need it.

The Oswego County Health Department will hold additional vaccination clinics this week.

The first clinic is planned for Wednesday, Aug. 18. From 1 to 5:30 p.m., health staff will administer the Pfizer vaccine to those aged 12 years and over at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. This is a two-dose vaccine, so those who attend should plan to return on Wednesday, Sept. 8 for their second shot.

The Pfizer vaccine will also be offered to anyone aged 12 years and older on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Sandy Creek Fire Department, 6026 S. Main St., Sandy Creek. The vaccine is part of a two-dose series. Those getting their first shot here will be offered an appointment for their second dose on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

Walk-ins are welcomed, though appointments and online pre-registration are still appreciated. Call 315-349-3330 to make an appointment or go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link “For Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” All Oswego County COVID-19 vaccination clinic registration links are posted there.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 5.7% ( August 9 : 4.8%)

: 4.8%) Total # of active cases: 204 (August 9: 111)

Total # of positive cases: 8,502 (August 9: 8,331)

Total # of recoveries: 8,207 (August 9: 8,129)

Total # tests: 246,478 (August 9: 243,568)

Total # of negative results: 235,183 (August 9: 232,139)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 502 (August 9: 269)

Total # of deaths: 94 (August 9: 93)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated August 9.

11-25 confirmed cases: Boylston

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy, Redfield

51-75 confirmed cases: Minetto, Orwell, Williamstown

101-150 confirmed cases: Albion

151-200 confirmed cases: New Haven, Parish

201-250 confirmed cases: Sandy Creek

251-300 confirmed cases: Constantia, Hannibal, Palermo, West Monroe

301-350 confirmed cases: Mexico

351-400 confirmed cases: Richland, Scriba

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Granby, Hastings, Oswego Town, Schroeppel, Volney

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of today) Note – the college reset its numbers, so the following numbers are after August 13, 2021. Summer 2021 data can be found here. Spring 2021 data can be found here. Fall 2020 data can be found here.

Total number of active cases: 1 ( August 9 : 3)

: 3) Total number of cumulative confirmed cases since August 14: 1 ( August 9 : 11)

: 11) Total number of tests: 920 ( August 9 : 1,831) Further breakdown available on SUNY Oswego dashboard.

: 1,831) Total number of recoveries: 0 ( August 9 : 8)

: 8) Total number of on-campus quarantine rooms occupied: 0 ( August 9 : 0)

: 0) Total number of on-campus isolation rooms occupied: 3 ( August 9 : 0)

: 0) Total number of off-campus students in quarantine: 0 ( August 9 : 0)

: 0) Total number of off-campus students in isolation: 0 ( August 9 : 1)

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of August 15, no change)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 2,192,336 (August 9: 2,163,144)

Total # of deaths : 43,259 (August 9: 43,151)

*NY numbers and nursing home numbers are from the NY State Department of Health.

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 2:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 36,776,328 (August 9: 35,864,422)

Total # of deaths: 622,041 (August 9: 617,100)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 355,410,960 ( August 9 : 350,350,668 )

Worldwide: (as of 2:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 207,604,434 (August 9: 203,157,632)

Total # of deaths: 4,367,603 (August 9: 4,299,933)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 4,700,158,132 ( August 9 : 4,443,001,504 )

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials every other Tuesday.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

