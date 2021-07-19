OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 17 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this past week.

“The data shows that the 7-day average of testing volume, percentage of those testing positive, and the new case counts are all rising,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “The Oswego County Health Department continues to use case tracking, isolation, quarantine, and vaccination to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the community. Among all of these measures, vaccination is the most powerful tool. We encourage all eligible residents to get vaccinated.”

Huang said many providers offer the vaccine in Oswego County. They include pharmacies, health care providers, the Oswego Hospital, ConnextCare, and the County Health Department. Recently, the United Way of Greater Oswego County announced incentives to encourage 12- to 25-year-olds to get vaccinated.

“Working together, we will be able to better protect ourselves and our neighbors,” he said.

He urged residents who have been vaccinated with only one dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to get their second shot as soon as they are eligible.

The Oswego County Health Department will hold vaccine clinics every Wednesday from 1 to 5:30 p.m. during July and August. The Pfizer vaccine is offered to those age 12 and older, and the 1-dose Janssen/ J&J is available to those age 18 and older. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are accepted. Call 315-349-3330 to make an appointment, or schedule on-line at health.oswegocounty.com.

The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline is also available to help people make appointments and answer any COVID-19-related questions. The hotline is open 8:30 am. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, phone 315-349-3330.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging can also help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 0.8% (July 12: 0.6%)

Total # of active cases: 19 (July 12: 7)

Total # of positive cases: 8,153 (July 12: 8,136)

Total # of recoveries: 8,043 (July 12: 8,038)

Total # tests: 237,779 (July 12: 236,230)

Total # of negative results: 226,551 (July 12: 225,025)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 39 (July 12: 16)

Total # of deaths: no change (July 12: 93)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated July 12.

11-25 confirmed cases: Boylston, Redfield

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy

51-75 confirmed cases: Minetto, Orwell, Williamstown

101-150 confirmed cases: Albion, Parish

151-200 confirmed cases: New Haven

201-250 confirmed cases: Sandy Creek

251-300 confirmed cases: Constantia, Hannibal, Palermo, West Monroe

301-350 confirmed cases: Mexico

351-400 confirmed cases: Richland, Scriba

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Granby, Hastings, Oswego Town, Schroeppel, Volney

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of today) Note – the college reset its numbers, so the following numbers are after May 22, 2021. Spring 2021 data can be found here. Fall 2020 data can be found here.

Total number of active cases: 0 (July 12: 0)

Total number of cumulative confirmed cases since May 22: 4 (July 12: 4)

Total number of tests: 1,354 (July 12: 1,274) Further breakdown available on SUNY Oswego dashboard.

Total number of recoveries: 4 (July 12: 4)

Total number of on-campus quarantine rooms occupied: 0 (July 12: 0)

Total number of on-campus isolation rooms occupied: 0 (July 12: 0)

Total number of off-campus students in quarantine: 0 (July 12: 0)

Total number of off-campus students in isolation: 0 (July 12: 0)

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of July 18, no change)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 2,110,317 (July 12: 2,103,804)

Total # of deaths : 43,034 (July 12: 43,011)

*NY numbers and nursing home numbers are from the NY State Department of Health.

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 2:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 34,108,321 (July 12: 33,872,429)

Total # of deaths: 609,142 (July 12: 607,353)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: no data (July 12 : 333,001,701 )

Worldwide: (as of 2:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 190,752,362 (July 12: 187,052,190)

Total # of deaths: 4,093,268 (July 12: 4,035,209)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: no data (July 12 : 3,459,314,316 )

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials every other Tuesday.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

