OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 218 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from March 14 to March 20) and one more COVID-19 related death has been reported.

“Our condolences go out to the loved ones of this person,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, March 22, marks the two-year anniversary of COVID-19 being confirmed in Oswego County.

Huang said the state DOH reported an increase of the Omicron BA.2 variant in circulation across the state.

“According to other countries where this new variant has previously circulated, it imposes a high risk for seniors who are not vaccinated and have not received their booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Huang said. “To protect the more vulnerable populations in the community, I encourage people to get vaccinated if they are eligible and to keep their vaccinations up-to-date.”

Oswego County’s seven-day accumulated new case counts remain the same as last week. In addition, the county’s COVID-19 community level remains ‘low’ according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC’s ‘COVID-19 County Check’ is a measurement tool that refocuses efforts for monitoring the virus and helps communities decide what prevention measures to take based on recent data.

The following report reflects data collected from Monday, March 14 through Sunday, March 20:

Number of lab/provider tests: 2,870

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 156

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 7.60%

Number of at-home positive test results: 62

An additional 13 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, March 13 and Saturday, March 20, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department. New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations. For hospitalization details such as age groups and vaccination status, go to the Oswego County COVID-19 Dashboard at https://oswegogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/3fd162cd12264b418dc03bdebd7f5300.

“This is the first week we have seen that the number of unvaccinated patients admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 is less than the number of patients newly admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 who are fully vaccinated and boosted,” said Oswego County Medical Director Christina Liepke, M.D. “While that may appear surprising and concerning to some, it is important to understand that these percentages reported may fluctuate greatly due to the relatively small number of Oswego County patients being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19.”

Dr. Liepke encourages people to look at the data for the entire state which is available at: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-breakthrough-data.

“For all of New York, the daily rate of new COVID-19 hospitalizations for the week starting March 7 remains much higher for people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19,” she said. “The information available on this site seems to indicate that the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in preventing infection is reduced over time, but it also seems to indicate that COVID-19 vaccines remain effective at lowering the risk of needing to be hospitalized with the virus.”

The Oswego County Health Department holds weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics and vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices. Face masks are required at all clinics and at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated at a County clinic while supplies last.

Go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines for a full list of upcoming clinics.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County:

Oswego County’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found here.

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 5.6% (March 14: 5.4%)

Total deaths reported: 183 (March 14: 182)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of March 20)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 50 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 3 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 4,941,675 (March 14: 4,926,684)

(March 14: 69,689) Total # of deaths as reported by the CDC: 69,980

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 3:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 79,756,690 (March 14: 79,545,044)

Total # of deaths: 971,613 (March 14: 968,320)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 556,460,943 (March 14: 555,226,119)

Worldwide: (as of 3:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 471,573,497 (March 14: 458,677,189)

Total # of deaths: 6,091,794 (March 14: 6,047,275)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials once a month.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Report a positive at-home COVID-19 test here.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

