Fat Bike Enthusiasists Enjoy WFRA’s 2022 Iditafat Race

BOYLSTON, NY – The crunch of fat tires on frozen snow was music to the ears of the many racing enthusiasts who gathered at the Winona Forest trailhead on Saturday, March 5, for the start of the 2022 IditaFat Race.

The legendary lake effect snowfall of Tug Hill did not disappoint, with the reliable snowmaking machine working it’s magic as expected. A fresh layer of soft snow greeted the competitors as they removed their trusty fat bikes from various types of hauling devices and lubricated and tuned the machines in the early morning chill.

The temperature hovered around 15 degrees Fahrenheit as competitors greeted friends and acquaintances from several states and discussed the proper clothing choices for a day that started out cold, but was predicted to show above freezing temperatures by afternoon. Most agreed that the new snow would soften the trails, and that tire pressure should be set a little lower than the norm to compensate.

Athletes in search of snow often find their way to Winona Forest, and a quick scan of the parking area revealed license plates from a variety of states.

Pottstown, Pennsylvania, resident Sean Smith was told of the wonders of Winona by a friend, and made the trip this year to see the forest for himself.

“Everything that I have heard tells me that the trails are really well groomed, and with the cold temperature, I am thinking that the first couple of laps should be pretty fast,” Smith said.

Smith is a “winter baby” and has always had a connection to winter sports. He said that this is a great way to get outside and enjoy some beautiful forest.

“Just driving in today, I knew this was going to be a great experience,” Smith said.

Corey Brooks recently made the short drive up from Syracuse, New York, to train on the trails, but the veteran of last year’s SnoFatShu event was attempting the IditaFat race for the first time.

“This will be different, because last time I competed with my triathlon team,” Brooks said.

Offering a little good natured humor while preparing for a hard effort, Brooks shared that he got lost on the huge trail system once, so he hoped that he would be able to find the finish line.

“I am just going to enjoy this beautiful, cold day,” Brooks said.

Utilizing a Le Mans style start, cyclists ran a short distance from the starting line to their parked bikes, then mounted up and began their wheeled journey across the frozen trails. A few stumbled and slipped on the snow, creating a chaotic scene as the race began. Spectators shouted encouragement as the adrenaline fueled competitors found the pedals and snow flew from the spinning tires as the soft, fat rubber found traction.

First to finish the 12.5k course was Justin Frontuto, who traveled to Winona Forest from Elmira, New York.

Frontuto said that the course was a little soft, and that the uphill sections were technically challenging. The seven time entrant and captain of the Stickboy Coffee Racing Team learned about Winona Forest from his wife, a native of the area, and looks forward to the annual event.

“Every year it just gets better and better,” Frontuto said.

Race results can be found here.

