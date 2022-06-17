Dolbear Receives OCO’s Whelahan Award

FULTON – Each year Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) recognizes an employee for their outstanding contributions and dedication to OCO’s mission of providing services that empower people, support communities and changes lives with the agency’s prestigious Amelia Whelahan Leadership Award.

This year’s recipient is Fund Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear.

An 18 year employee of OCO, Dolbear has served as the agency’s fund development coordinator since 2018. She was recognized for her creativity and professionalism as she guided OCO’s fund development efforts through the pandemic.

“Bridget reimagined development events during the pandemic and created new virtual events to ensure that donations and support continued,” said OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier. “She demonstrated kindness, professionalism, and creativity in identifying new, cost effective and efficient ways to enhance fund development and build relationships.”

Dolbear has participated in intensive leadership development through Health Foundation of Western and Central NY and is a board member of the CNY Association of Fundraising professionals.

Dolbear’s dedication to OCO and her community is evident through her work as an Advisory Board member for the Greater Oswego Fulton Chamber of Commerce and her role as the lead for OCO’s Fund Development and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committees.

Additionally, she participates in the agency’s Public Relations Committee, Employee Recognition Planning, and the Fun at Work Committee.

“Bridget’s professionalism, commitment to leadership and her many contributions to OCO make her an ideal candidate and a worthy recipient of the OCO Amelia Whelahan leadership Award,” said Cooper-Currier.

Presented annually, and selected by the Board of Directors, OCO’s Amelia Whelahan Leadership Award recognizes a staff member who has made outstanding contributions to OCO and the Human Services profession. The award is given in the memory of Amelia Whelahan, a dedicated and committed member of the OCO family for many years.

Whelahan served on the agency’s Board of Directors, its Planning and Evaluation Committee, and as its President. For Whelahan’s many contributions and accomplishments, the Board of Directors recognizes her memory by honoring a distinguished employee with this award each year.

Did you know? OCO offers more than 50 human service programs that serve approximately 16,000 people each year. Operating in 100 locations throughout Oswego County, OCO’s workforce has more than 600 employees and 1200 volunteers. A private, non-profit agency, OCO is committed to helping people, supporting communities, changing lives, and improving the quality of life for Oswego County residents. OCO is a United Way of Greater Oswego County member agency. For more information, visit OCO’s website at www.oco.org. Now you know … it’s OCO!

