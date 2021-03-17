FULTON – At last night’s special Common Council meeting, Tuesday, March 16, in addition to other items on the agenda, the council addressed the three resolutions discussed at the March 2 meeting.

At the March 2, the council proposed to amend three chapters to the city code: Chapter 510 “Secondhand Dealers,” Chapter 223 “Auctions and Auctioneers,” and Chapter 560 “Taxicabs.” Members of the public were invited to speak their thoughts on the changes. That report can be found here.

Last night, the councilors voted on those resolutions. Fourth Ward Councilor John Kenyon was absent from last night’s meeting, so he did not vote.

In the matter of Chapter 510 “Secondhand Dealers,” the council unanimously voted in opposition to the resolution and the motion failed.

The other two resolutions, Chapter 223 and Chapter 560, the council unanimously voted in favor of the resolution and the motion carried.

Council President Audrey Avery addressed the owner of Andy’s Antiques later in the meeting and said there will be another public hearing in regards to Chapter 510.

The following items on the agenda were also approved:

Approve minutes for the March 2 meeting.

Approve the Clerk’s Report for February in the amount of $2,511.50. First Ward Councilor Tom Kenyon later pointed out that there was no revenue for lawn parking permit fees and they should be enforced.

Authorize Clerk/Chamberlain to advertise for a request for proposals for real estate services. Sealed proposals may be submitted to the office of the Clerk/Chamberlain on or before April 9, 2021 up to 2 p.m.

Authorize Clerk/Chamberlain to advertise for quotations for wildlife control and trapping services. Those quotations may be submitted to the office of the Clerk/Chamberlain on or before April 9, 2021 up to 2 p.m.

The following food vendors were approved for a seasonal food vending license from April 1 through October 31, 2021. Shannon’s Hot Dogs, represented by Crystal English. Will sell at Bullhead Point. Dingles Ice Cream, represented by Josh Hudson. Will sell at Bullhead Point. Tricky Dick’s Roadside Grill, represented by Kenneth A. Spaulding. Will sell at Indian Point. Westside Roadhouse BBQ, represented by Estelle Greco. Will sell at Canalview Parking area.

Mayor Deana Michaels appointed Ralph E. Stacy Jr. Commissioner of Deeds from March 17, 2021 through March 16, 2023.

The council approved and adopted the plan for the City of Fulton’s Police Reform in accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order Number 203.

The council also approved the city’s Public Health Emergency Operations Plan in accordance with New York state legislation S8617B/A1083.

Lastly, the council approved the sale of 107 S. 6th St. to Kenneth G. Stockton from Ilion, New York, in the amount of $4,000.

Public Comment Session:

Dennis Merlino presented a flyer with the city’s restaurants on it for Takeout Tuesday with the hopes community members will support these small businesses. He suggested families can make it a fun activity and aim to eat at every restaurant at least once, and other various ways to choose from the list.

Kenny King discussed the price of dog licenses and expressed his frustration that a neighbor of his has five dogs with no licenses, as well as unregistered vehicles on their lawn. Council President Audrey Avery said the council will be looking at fees again.

Polling the Council Members:

First Ward Councilor Tom Kenyon: Discussed the clerk’s report and lawn parking permits.

Second Ward Councilor Doug Chapman: Welcomed the food vendors and thanked the police department for their work on the police reform plan. Chapman was part of the police reform committee.

Third Ward Councilor Don Patrick Jr.: Said he is glad to see the vendors return because it is a sign that spring is coming. Patrick was also on the police reform committee and said he was very impressed with the input they received from community members across the city.

Fourth Ward Councilor John Kenyon: Absent from meeting.

Fifth Ward Councilor/President Audrey Avery: She offered her condolences to Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay and his family on the recent death of H. Douglas Barclay.

Sixth Ward Councilor Larry Macner: He discussed how with the snow melting, there will be more garbage blowing around and requested that if someone sees any garbage to pick it up and dispose of it to make the city look a little nicer. He also said if residents notice potholes to give a call to the Department of Public Works or their ward’s councilor to put in a work order.

Mayor Deana Michaels: The mayor said she will be meeting with the state to talk about the Downtown Revitalization Initiative today. In regards to the police reform plan, she said the city plans to bring back bike patrol and a K-9 unit, and will be assigning one officer to a councilor to collaborate with and enhance the quality of life in the wards.

She also discussed how the city has recently collaborated with the SPCA, city police department and the Oswego Animal Shelter to create a new animal control program. The city will be getting quotes from trappers as well. More information on the program can be found here.

She ended the meeting by discussing the recents deaths of Bob Weston and Carol Vescio. Both had served the Fulton community and will be honored at the next council meeting.

The next regularly scheduled meeting is Tuesday, April 6 at 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the Municipal Building. Common Council meetings are typically held on the first Tuesday of the month, but sometimes will hold a special meeting on the third Tuesday of the month.

The agenda and its documents can be found here.

