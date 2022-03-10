Fulton Woman Arrested For Stealing Over 2,300 State Lottery Tickets From Job In Phoenix

FULTON – On March 2, 2022, State Police in Fulton arrested 45-year-old Carrie J. Lisi from Fulton, New York, for Grand Larceny 2nd degree, a class “C” felony.

Lisi was arrested following an investigation into stolen Instant Scratch-Off New York State Lottery tickets from the Byrne Dairy at 226 County Route 57 in Phoenix, NY.

Lisi, a former Byrne Dairy employee, was charged with stealing approximately 2,319 tickets with a total retail value of $64,818 between June 2021 and January 2022. She was arraigned in Oswego City Court and released on her own recognizance.

The New York State Gaming Commission assisted with the investigation.

