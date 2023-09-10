Lake Neatahwanta Restoration Focus Of Sept. 14 Town Hall Meeting

FULTON, NY – The ongoing issue of persistent algae growth in Fulton’s Lake Neatahwanta may finally be alleviated by a solution used around the world by EutroPHIX and based on the combined research of Fulton City Government, Fulton Block Builders (FBB), SUNY Brockport, and the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF).

In the late 90s, SUNY Brockport tested the lake and the streams feeding the lake for Oswego County Soil and Water. Over many years, the lake has been saturated with algae blooms that have resulted from runoff from local farms with high concentrations of nitrogen and phosphorous that grow algae.

The resulting algae growth resulted in water toxicity that has made it unsafe for humans and wildlife, and hindered lakefront recreation and development. To address this ongoing issue, there have been years of remediation studies, as well as dredging by both the Town of Granby and City of Fulton, and management of the watershed to reduce the runoff into the lake.

At 6:00 p.m. on September 14, there will be a town hall meeting at the Fulton War Memorial to discuss a EutroPHIX plan for the restoration of water quality based on recent studies by Michael Peterson, a retired chemist and member of FBB; with discussions by Peterson along with the efforts of Fulton Common Councilor Doug Chapman. According to Chapman, the public will be able to ask questions and weigh in on the issue.

EutroPHIX is a global service company that has restored more than 500 bodies of water in 50 states over the last 25 years. Peterson said that sediment samples showed that dredging by Fulton and the Town of Granby appears to have lowered phosphate levels, but that it was not the solution to solving the problem.

At a Reimagine Fulton meeting, Peterson suggested he call EutroPHIX. Peterson then conducted his own sediment studies of the lake using a $3,000 FBB Pride Grant and funding from the City of Fulton for analysis by EutroPHIX. Professor Greg Boyer from ESF has been taking samples and monitoring water quality since 2016 to develop a baseline that shows moderately high levels of phosphates in the lake.

EutroPHIX has examined the historical information, water quality data and lake sediment samples data to determine the scale of management and options to consider for restoration. In the case of Lake Neatahwanta, the prescription for restoration would be to treat the water over a period of time with the natural element of Lanthanum that combines with the phosphates in the water.

When the element is introduced, the phosphates become unavailable to form algae. The treatment is not harmful to people, animals, or the environment. According to the company, these treatments combined with watershed management strategies, rapidly speeds up the restoration process.

For example in 2020, EutroPHIX began treating 250-acre Kitsap Lake in Washington state, which had the same issues with phosphates and algae as Lake Neatahwanta. After two years, there was an 80% decrease in phosphorous in sediment samples from the lake. A video on this case study, as well as other case studies, can be found on the company’s website at: www.eutrophix.com.

“We believe that the EutroPHIX process is a proven solution that will restore the quality of our lake,” Mayor Deana Michaels said. “The purpose of this town meeting is to educate the public on the process, answer questions, and begin to bring stakeholders from Fulton, Granby and our elected leaders together to find funding and implement a plan.”

Peterson said that EutroPHIX estimated that it would take about three years to restore Lake Neatahwanta with an investment of approximately $3.6 million or implement a ten-year plan for a budget of $4.2 million. He emphasized that, whichever route is taken, this investment and management needs to be shared by all stakeholders to bring this resource back to its full potential as a source of recreation, beauty and community pride.

