Oswego County Drug Task Force Make Drug Related Arrests After Search Warrants

FULTON – Between September 14 and September 22, the Oswego County Drug Task Force executed search warrants in the City of Fulton, leading to the arrest of five Fulton residents and the seizure of over 15 grams of fentanyl and over 500 bags of a compound of heroin and fentanyl.

On September 14, 2021, members of the Oswego County Drug Task Force executed two separate search warrants in the 250 block of W. Fourth St. S., in the City of Fulton.

As a result of the search warrants, the following subjects were arrested on September 19, 2021:

Jamie M. Cocopoti, 36 years old, of the City of Fulton Charges: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree – Class B Felony Endangering the Welfare of a Child – Class A Misdemeanor

William L. Spears, 42 years old, of the City of Fulton Charges: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree – Class B Felony



On September 20, 2021 members of the Oswego County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in the 200 block of S. Third St., in the City of Fulton.

As a result of the search warrant, the following subjects were arrested the same day:

Timothy J. Zaryski, 42 years old, of the City of Fulton Charges: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree – Class B Felony

Hillary J. Hewitt, 42 years old, of the City of Fulton Charges: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree – Class B Felony



On September 22, 2021 members of the Oswego County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in the 600 block of W. First St. S., in the City of Fulton.

As a result of the search warrant, the following subject was arrested the same day:

Jamie M. Reed, 41 years old, of the City of Fulton Charges: (2 counts) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree -Class B Felony (2 counts) Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree -Class A misdemeanor



All subjects were transported to the Oswego County Jail for centralized arraignment and were released on their own recognizance, which is required under the new bail reform measures, which list the possession of controlled substances, as an act which does not qualify for the setting of bail by judges.

The Oswego County Drug Task Force is comprised of Investigators from the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office, and members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, City of Oswego Police Department, City of Fulton Police Department, and various federal law enforcement partners.

The efforts of officers involved in these investigations led to the aforementioned arrests, as well as the seizure of over 15 grams of fentanyl and over 500 bags of a compound of heroin and fentanyl.

The Task Force would like to thank the community for their patience during this investigation, and encourage them to report suspected drug activity to the Oswego County Drug Task Force. The Drug Tip Line phone number is (315) 341-2102, and all calls are confidential.

