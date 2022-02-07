UPDATE** Victim Identified In Fatal House Fire In Fulton

FULTON – Fulton Police have now released the identity of the victim of a fatal fire on January 26, 2022, in Fulton.

The victim of the fire has been identified as Gerald R. Helmer, 77 years of age, of that address. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

On January 26 at about 5:20 p.m., the Fulton Police and Fire Department were dispatched to 121 W. First St. S. for a reported fire.

Upon arrival, Fulton Fire personnel encountered heavy fire on the first and second floor of a two story, multiple family dwelling. During fire suppression operations, firefighters located a person deceased in one of the apartments.

Members of the Fulton Police Department and the Oswego County Emergency Management Office are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

