FULTON – Youth in Oswego County Opportunities PATH (Program to Assist Teenage Homeless) and YES! (Youth Emergency Services) programs will enjoy a healthier, more active winter thanks to a mini grant from the Oswego City / County Youth Bureau and the NYS Office of Children and Family Services.

The mini grant provides a full one-year membership to the Fulton Family YMCA. The membership includes four passes to be used at a time for any and all youth who enter OCO’s YES! or PATH programs.

The membership provides access to all of the Fulton YMCA’s facilities including the swimming pool, fitness center, weight room, and gym. Additionally youth will be able to participate in the Y’s group exercise classes and special programs.

“We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to request funds to purchase the YMCA membership,” said OCO Homeless Services Program Manager Phillip Lamb. “We’re excited to be receiving this grant and to be able to offer a wide variety of health and wellness activities to our youth… Physical exercise and participating in healthy activities can be a great remedy for the stress, depression, and anxiety that many of our youth face every day. Whether it is lifting weights or using the cardio equipment in the Fitness Center, playing basketball in the gym, running, swimming, or taking part in one of the Fulton YMCA’s group fitness classes, there is a variety of outlets for youth to explore that will help promote a healthy lifestyle and minimize risky behaviors.”

“We have up to 20 youth on any given day that can utilize the passes,” added OCO Homeless Services Coordinator Jill Brzuszkiewicz. “Our youth expressed excitement and eagerness to take advantage of the passes and we expect the usage to increase as the weather continues to change.”

Did you know that OCO is celebrating its 55th Anniversary? Fifty Five years ago, OCO was officially incorporated as the county’s “Economic Opportunity” agency (now referred to as Community Action Agency). The agency was “born” as a result of President Lyndon Johnson’s “War on Poverty” and while the words have changed slightly over time, OCO’s mission has stayed true to empowering people, supporting the community and changing lives…particularly for those who lack resources to thrive.

