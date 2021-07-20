WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, announced $24,993,000 in federal funding to upgrade public water and waste management systems across five towns and villages in New York state.

This funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants and will be used to reduce health and sanitary deficiencies, improve storm water management, and extend public water service to residents living without access to safe and reliable potable water.

“Every New Yorker deserves reliable access to clean drinking water,” said Senator Schumer. “This federal funding will allow towns and villages across Upstate New York to make critical improvements to their water systems, to ensure that all residents have access to the safe and clean water they deserve. I am proud to announce this federal investment and will continue fighting to ensure rural communities across Upstate New York have the resources they need to build, protect and maintain their infrastructure.”

“Every New Yorker should have access to clean and reliable drinking water,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This funding will provide critical upgrades to waste management systems across Upstate New York and improve the health, welfare, and safety of residents living in these rural communities.”

List of Funding Recipients Below:

Organization City County Amount Village of Franklinville Franklinville Cattaraugus $6,000,000 Village of Sherman Sherman Chautauqua $3,500,000 Town of Pembroke Pembroke Genesee $9,050,000 Town Of Hastings Hastings Oswego $2,729,000 Town of Volney Volney Oswego $3,714,000

Total: $24,993,000.00

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related