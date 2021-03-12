OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup stated yesterday that the U.S. Office of Special Counsel has completed its investigation of a complaint regarding a violation of the Hatch Act that occurred in August 2020.

“We received a letter today in response to a complaint regarding County Sheriff Hilton’s participation in a Trump flotilla campaign rally,” Weatherup said. “The Office of Special Counsel has issued a warning letter to the sheriff and decided to close the matter without further action.”

Weatherup said the Office of Special Counsel has decided not to pursue disciplinary action. There is no financial impact to the county regarding this matter.

Sheriff Hilton said he has discussed the matter at length with Chairman Weatherup and other members of the legislature.

“I have reassured the Chairman and other members of the Legislature that it will not occur again,” Hilton said.

Previous coverage can be found here.

