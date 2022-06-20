Inaugural Bikes, Brews & Burgers Event Brings Introduces Winona Forest To Cyclists

LACONA, NY – The Winona Forest Recreation Association, widely known for hosting racing events in the forest on the west shoulder of Tug Hill, shared the delights of cycling on the myriad trails with a diverse group of outdoor lovers on Saturday, June 18.

The first running of the Bikes, Brews and Burgers Poker Ride was a break from the competitive side of trail sport, intended to bring those who are less interested in racing out to experience the wonders of the verdant forest and share in the camaraderie of fellow cyclists around a crackling fire.

Participants set off on an 12.7 mile circuit of the extensive trail system, stopping at checkpoints along the way to collect poker chips to redeem for prizes distributed at a post ride casual social gathering featuring craft beer, grilled burgers and, most importantly, the company of like minded outdoorsy folks of all ages.

Cool temperatures and a stiff breeze did not stop the funseekers, who were seen smiling broadly as they unstrapped all manner of off road bicycles and greeted old friends and newcomers.

An extra layer of clothing made the difference, and it was easy to see that the many hardy North Country folks and Central New Yorkers came prepared for anything, always expecting the unexpected when it comes to the weather on Tug Hill.

WFRA Bike Director Richard Shumway was thrilled with the large turnout, seeing many new faces brought out by the opportunity to participate in a friendly, non-competitive event. Shumway, a resident of North Syracuse, said that the idea behind the event was to create a “Family friendly” day on the trails, a means to allow people to experience the beauty of Winona Forest.

The WFRA is always attempting to gain more memberships which will allow the organization to file for grants that provide funding for trail expansion and maintenance.

Shumway said that riders would experience a variety of single track, double track and newly created trails on the ride,along with a little mud resulting from recent rains. The quiet of the dense forest would also be something that would be part of the experience, a welcome sensation in our increasingly noisy and busy world.

“I want to share the passion that I have for the forest…if someone goes out and experiences the peacefulness… that would help them understand my passion,” Shumway said.

Pat and Renee McFalls were all smiles as they readied their tandem mountain bike for the challenges of the trail. The Pennellville, New York couple are regulars at WFRA events and did not want to waste an opportunity to tour the summer forest with a group of happy pedalers.

Pat McFalls was in agreement that hosting a non competitive event was a great idea.

“There is not going to be the pressure of racing, and that means that there will be a lot more people coming up to ride,” Pat McFalls said.

Seeing the young people getting on their bikes and heading out on the trails inspired Renee McFalls.

“We are just hoping to finish with a lot of chips, and then make some wood fired pizza for people,” Renee McFalls said as she buckled her helmet, “ it is so wonderful to see kids outside engaging with nature , especially with what we have just been through.”

Photos below by Michael Johnson.

Warm hats for sale on a cool day. Pat and Renee McFalls of Pennellville, New York, get ready to hit the trails. Rolling out in search of good times and the winning chips. Volunteers sign in the last minute registrants. Into the deep forest on two knobby tires.

