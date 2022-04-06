Motorcyclist Hits Unmarked State Police Car In Constantia

CONSTANTIA, NY – State Police is investigating a car/motorcycle crash that occurred in front of 1837 State Route 49 in the town of Constantia, Oswego County.

According to police, yesterday, April 5, 2022, at 3:35 p.m., New York State Police Investigator Ivan Chinikailo was driving an unmarked BCI vehicle westbound on State Route 49, attempting to make a left turn into a driveway when a 2019 Yamaha motorcycle, operated by Douglas C. Groover, age 56 from Newark, New York, was also traveling westbound on State Route 49 attempted to pass the Nissan, and struck the rear driver’s side door.

The impact of the crash caused Groover to be ejected from the motorcycle.

Groover was transported by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital with a leg injury.

Inv. Chinikailo was transported by private vehicle to a local physician for evaluation.

The investigation is continuing.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...