OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is seeking applicants to fill three vacant seats on the advisory council for the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary.

The seats include Maritime History and Interpretation (member), Education (alternate) and Citizen-At-Large (alternate).

A sanctuary advisory council is a community-based advisory group consisting of representatives from various user groups, government agencies and the public at large. The role of the council is to provide advice to NOAA on the designation and operation of a national marine sanctuary. The advisory council for the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary was established in September 2019.

Advisory Council members should expect to serve a three-year term. The advisory council consists of 30 primary and alternate members representing a variety of public interest groups. It also includes nine seats representing other federal and state government agencies.

Interested parties should submit written statements of particular interest, qualifications, and experience related to the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary. Please go to the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary website for application materials and further information. Sanctuary advisory council members must be at least 18 years of age. Completed applications are due to NOAA by September 1, 2021.

For further information, please contact Pam Orlando via email at [email protected], or by phone at 240-393-8297.

