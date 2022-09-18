OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department will hold a special clinic to offer booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine to those aged 12 and over. The clinic will run from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

Appointments are required for this special clinic to ensure enough supply for all those interested. Go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines to schedule. Those requesting a bivalent booster shot should have had their last primary series vaccine or booster vaccine at least two months prior.

The number of positive COVID 19 cases has fluctuated over the past several months, demonstrating the importance for people to stay vigilant and continue to follow safety precautions.

“It’s essential for everyone to continue working together to keep our communities safe and healthy,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “Getting vaccinated can help reduce both your chances of contracting the virus and the severity of symptoms if you do.”

COVID-19 vaccinations remain the single most important tool to protect people against serious illness, hospitalization and death. The bivalent boosters developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are the newest boosters available. They combine the original vaccine formula with added protection against the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

“Staying up to date with COVID-19 boosters will provide optimal protection against the virus and address declining immunity that occurs over time,” says Oswego County Director of Preventive Services Jodi Martin. “These new boosters help protect against the newer, more transmissible variants of the COVID-19 virus.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved two bivalent vaccines Sept. 1. The Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine was approved for those aged 12 and over and the Moderna bivalent vaccine was approved for those aged 18 and older.

The agency recommends that everyone who is eligible should receive the booster. Those eligible are anyone aged 12 and older at least two months after their last primary or booster dose. People can get vaccinated with the vaccine of their choice and availability, regardless of which vaccine they received during their primary series.

The Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster replaces the existing monovalent (original vaccine formula) booster for those aged 12 and over. However, they are only used when people have completed their primary COVID-19 vaccine series. Monovalent vaccines are still used for primary vaccinations and the CDC recommends that unvaccinated people get their primary shots – which includes two doses of either Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna – as soon as possible.

The health department will continue to hold vaccination clinics each Tuesday and on the second Wednesday of each month at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

Every Tuesday, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., staff administer general childhood and adult immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccines. Appointments are required.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the health department will offer a clinic dedicated to first, second and primary doses of COVID-19 vaccines from 9 to 10 a.m. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available for those aged 6 months and older and the Moderna vaccine will be available for those aged 12 and over. From 1 to 3 p.m., Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster doses will be available for those aged 12 and over. Appointments for all doses are required.

Anyone needing assistance to make an appointment for a county vaccination clinic can call the COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 315-349-3330. Seniors aged 60 and over who need help making an appointment can also contact the Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484.

Face masks are required at all county clinics and at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated while supplies last.

Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

For general immunization information, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547. For COVID-19 information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call the COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.

Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices. For personal medical advice related to COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots or treatments, residents can contact their medical provider directly.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.

