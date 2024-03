OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee recently presented a proclamation designating May 15 through 21 as Police Officer Week.

The national decree was first recognized by President John F. Kennedy in 1962. It honors the selfless dedication and bravery of local, state and federal police officers who work tirelessly to protect and serve their citizens.

