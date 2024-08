OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee honored two Oswego County Sheriff Office Sergeant’s for 20 years of service with the county.

The Committe presented Sgt. Barb Russo and Sgt. Mark Downing with Certificates of Appreciation.

Russo and Downing are both Correction Officer’s at the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

