OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- Photo gallery of the city of Fulton’s Christmas Tree Lighting can be found here.
- A woman from Syracuse was arrested after police investigated a reported shooting, which lead to the hospitalization of two men and later the death of one of those men. Full story here.
- The Fulton Common Council met Tuesday December 7, when it listened to the public’s comments on roads and sidewalks during the winter. Full story here.
- During the Common Council meeting on December 7, residents spoke during three public hearings regarding the city’s proposed budget for 2022, granting a special use permit for OH Properties, and proposed changes to be made to the city code regarding “Signs, Billboards and Banners.” Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Mayor Barlow has issued a state of emergency in the City of Oswego. This State of Emergency has been declared due to ambulance diversion of Oswego’s only hospital emergency department. Full story here.
- The Oswego City School District Board of Education met Tuesday December 7, with only board member Pamela Dowd absent. The board discussed administrative positions and budget issues. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- A cheerful crowd gathered in Pulaski’s South Park on Sunday, December 5, to celebrate the annual lighting of the Village’s Memory Tree. Full story here.
- The City of Oswego along with the City of Fulton recently partnered with the Village of Phoenix Police Department and United Way of Greater Oswego County to treat marginalized children from the three communities with an opportunity to experience a holiday shopping event at Walmart in Granby. Full story here.
- City and county officials along with representatives from Oswego Health joined forces today at a press conference at the Oswego City Fire Department to address recent surges of COVID-19 cases and Oswego Hospital’s decision to go into ambulance diversion for eight hours on Monday (December 6) night. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Legislature met Thursday night, December 9, when it voted on a robust agenda at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., including approving the 2022 county budget. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Legislature on Thursday night approved a 2022 budget that includes a 7% reduction in the county’s generic property tax rate. Full story here.
State news:
- Governor Kathy Hochul announced masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. Full story here.
