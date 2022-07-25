OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- A new full-service restaurant is coming to Fulton on South Second Street, across from Huhtamaki, as one of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), projects, as it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. Full story here.
- Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced that the summer Neighborhood Blitz, July 25-29, will again feature visits on foot by the mayor, police and fire chiefs, code and community development, and city councilors to all six city wards in five days. Full story here.
- Oswego Industries Inc. has received a $5,000 grant from the John Ben Snow Foundation to create the Mind the Gap Fund, which offers tutoring reimbursement for students with learning disabilities. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- A brief Board of Education meeting was held last night, Tuesday, July 19. Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III spoke to the board regarding two urgent problems found during construction work at the Charles E. Riley Elementary School. Full story here.
- Oswego Bookmobile received a $750 donation from the Michele Wink Foundation on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Full story here.
- Oswego Expedition’s owner Jenn Mays leads a group of kayakers through the gentle waters of the Oswego Harbor; the evening skies ablaze with fiery shades of yellow, orange and pink as the sun slowly sets over the expansive Lake Ontario horizon. This is what you might expect from one of Mays’ Sunday evening Sunset Tours. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- The Oswego County Health Department shared that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved another extension of the expiration date on the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test. Full story here.
- On Monday, July 18, Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup posted his monthly video update, discussing the Community Safety Initiative, American Rescue Plan funding allocations, updates within the county, and the silo fire in Volney. Full story here.
- Oswego County’s newest residential youth camp, the New York Elks Camp Bristol, will be opening to campers in August – and Oswego County Opportunities is teaming up to help keep those campers safely having fun in the sun! Full story here.
- Volunteers with United Way of Oswego County’s Annual Stuff-A-Bus campaign are already starting to gear up for the new school year in September. Full story here.
- As of 2019, Oswego County had the sixth-highest food insecurity rate among children in the state of New York; however, over the last decade-plus, resources have been utilized to mitigate that high percentage of 21.6%. Full story here.
More news can be found in the links below:
Discover more from Oswego County Today
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.