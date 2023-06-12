Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: June 4 – June 10

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: June 4 – June 10:
City of Fulton news:
- There’s now a new look when you drive into Fulton – the city restoring five welcome signs for people to view as you drive into the the city limits. The signs worn from years of weather, have been creatively restored with new paint schemes and artwork. See full story here.
- Fulton’s G. Ray Bodley High School held its 41st Annual Academic Awards Evening on Monday, June 5, honoring the academic achievements of more than 190 students in grade 9 through 12 throughout the 2022-2023 school year. See full story here.
- G. Ray Bodley High School 2023 graduates Iz Moxley and Harper McClave, were awarded the Fulton Lions Club’s 2023 H. and Mary Dowd Memorial, and John Scaringi scholarships. See full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- The 24th Annual Oswego County Hospice Cup Regatta is returning to the City of Oswego; Oswego Yacht Club Commodore Amanda Baker saying they are excited to bring it back to Oswego – the Regatta being held by the Sodus Bay Yacht Club for the past two years. See full story here.
- Students at Oswego High School recently received financial support for their future endeavors in the form of scholarships, grants, and awards – the rewards ranging from local scholarships to scholarships from universities around the state. See full story here.
- The Oswego City County Youth Bureau will be hosting a “Kids Community Yard Sale” at Breitbeck park on Saturday, June 17. Oswego Rotary will be there selling bottled water and popcorn along with free bike and scooter raffles. See full story here.
Oswego County news:
- A fatal car accident occurred on Saturday, June 10 in the Town of Albion, involving two motor vehicles. The crash fatally injured two of the occupants in one vehicle, causing life-threatening injuries to the occupant of the other vehicle. The accident is still under investigation. See full story here.
- Scriba resident Virginia Worfolk celebrated her 104th birthday recently; Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) staff visiting Worfolk in celebration of her milestone – bringing her a birthday treat, card and balloon. See full story here.
- The Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency (VSA) now has farmers’ market coupons available for veterans and eligible family members – part of the FreshConnect Check Program used to buy produce and food goods at local farmers’ markets and farm stands. See full story here.
