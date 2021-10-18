OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- The Fulton City School District Board of Education met virtually October 12 and discussed the district’s summer programs and virtual learning during quarantine. Full story here.
- Oswego Industries is proud to observe National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) this October. Full story here.
- Fulton First with Mayor Deana Michaels video here.
City of Oswego news:
- Mayor Billy Barlow announced the completion of a large building mural at the Water Street Square pocket park in downtown Oswego. Full story here.
- At Tuesday’s brief Common Council meeting, the council approved all 16 resolutions unanimously. Full story here.
- Off the Cuff with Mayor Billy Barlow video here.
Oswego County news:
- After a lengthy discussion and a roll call vote, the Oswego County Legislature voted to approve a resolution opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates imposed by federal, state or local government. Full story here.
- An energetic group of Sandy Creek Central School student volunteers recently spent a fall Saturday helping experts replant beach grass in an effort to stabilize the fragile sand dune system along the shore of Lake Ontario. Full story here.
- Lake Ontario outflows will be increased by 200 m3/s (7,100 cfs) above the amount set by Plan 2014, beginning October 16. Full story here.
- U.S. Rep. John Katko announced $200,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has been awarded to Oswego County Opportunities, a Community Action Agency that administers health and social services in Oswego County. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Health Department announced that the Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in a mosquito sample last week. The sample was taken from the town of Constantia in the Toad Harbor Swamp area. Full story here.
More news can be found in the links below: