OSWEGO – The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps is pleased to offer the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank.

Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order April Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, April 15. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.

The April package includes chicken breast portions, cheese ravioli, spaghetti sauce, Italian meatballs, pepperoni pizza popper, diced tomatoes, Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese, veal patties, parmesan bread crumbs, and two fresh produce items. Payment in cash or EBT card must accompany the order. Complete size and price information will be available at the time of ordering.

April specials at various prices include lobster bites, chicken tenderloins, mozzarella sticks, pork ribs, meatloaf, vegetable lasagna, and produce box including apples, carrots, celery, cucumber, grape tomatoes, mushrooms, pineapple, onions, and mini sweet peppers. Specials may be ordered with or without ordering the monthly package.

Orders may be placed in person at the Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 73 West Second Street, Oswego, Monday through Friday, 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M., through Friday, April 15 at Noon. Orders placed by mail must be received by Friday, April 15, with the envelope marked “Food Sense” on the front. Payment by cash, check, or EBT card is accepted. Checks must be payable to The Salvation Army. Mail to The Salvation Army, PO Box 146, Oswego, NY 13126. Orders cannot be taken by phone.

Food orders must be picked up on Thursday, April 28, between 11:00 A.M. and 1:00 P.M., upon presentation of the order form.

The Food Sense program is a service of the Food Bank of Central New York. The Oswego County Salvation Army is the official site for the City of Oswego and vicinity. A basic assortment of food items is offered each month, along with several specials. Fourteen Oswego families used the program in January.

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps provides fresh-cooked meals five days each week in both Fulton and Oswego, groceries from its food pantries, winter garments, and many other services to individuals and families in need throughout Oswego County. In February, the Corps provided 269 soup kitchen meals in Oswego and 223 in Fulton. It provided 29 Oswego households with groceries for 540 meals and 41 Fulton households with groceries for 738 meals. It also distributed about 250 loaves of bread and pastries.

The first public fundraising Guest Chef Dinner for this year is set for Tuesday, April 5, dine in or take out, at 73 West Second Street, Oswego, serving 4:30 to 6:00 or until the food is gone. The menu will be spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, Italian bread and butter, and assorted desserts. It will be provided, cooked, and served by members of the Advisory Board and friends.

Persons wishing to know more about The Salvation Army or to offer voluntary service are invited to call 315-343-6491 or stop at the office at 73 West Second Street in Oswego, between 10:00 A.M. and 3:00 P.M., Monday through Friday.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...