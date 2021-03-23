Historic Landmark Tugboat Set Adrift In Oswego Harbor; Suspect Apprehended

OSWEGO – A flurry of activity erupted at the H. Lee White Museum Sunday morning, March 21, as the Oswego Fire Department, Oswego Police Department, Oswego Port Authority and the H. Lee White Maritime Museum crew worked to re-secure the U.S. Army Transport LT-5 Tugboat back into its moorings, after drifting out into the Oswego Harbor.

Port Authority property, the unmanned boat mysteriously became loose from its bindings at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum location, floating aimlessly into the harbor before coming to rest on a sandbar.

The Oswego Fire Department’s Marine Unit responded and was able to secure the vessel. With the assistance of private contractors, the LT-5 was secured and returned to the pier without incident.

An investigation was conducted by the Oswego Police Department after it was found that the ropes lacked substantial weather-related damage that could have possibly caused the boat’s detachment.

As a result of the investigation, the Oswego Police Department, along with video obtained from the Coast Guard Station, found that Shawn M. Moore, age 43, was identified as the person responsible for untying the LT-5 from the pier.

Moore was charged with Criminal Tampering in the 3rd degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree and Reckless Endangerment of Property. Moore is being held pending arraignment.

H. Lee White Maritime Museum Executive Director Mercedes Niess learned of the tugboat’s situation early Sunday morning when police came to her home.

“I really couldn’t believe it because we have brand new lines on the LT-5. It was a quiet day and it was in a very secure location, so I didn’t worry about it to be honest,” Niess said. “You know, it’s certainly been a nightmare of mine for a lot of years, that during a really bad winter storm [with] huge wave action and wind action that that could have happened.”

Niess added that they have personnel who check the lines every day to make sure the vessel remains secure.

Spotting the LT-5 in the harbor on her way to the museum, she immediately pulled over and began contacting museum volunteers and the Port Authority, asking for help. Oswego Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Randy Griffin also contacted Niess.

“We reached out to both the museum and port to kind of get an action plan of what they wanted to do, and we would assist them in trying to get it back to where it was,” Griffin said, after being alerted of the boat’s location by the Coast Guard.

“The port made arrangements to get a heavy truck that we could tie to the tug, and it could pull the tug off the sandbar,” Griffin said. “Once the tug was free of the sandbar, then we used one of our vessels to basically push the tug back to where it was moored.”

Officials were concerned about a possible environmental threat in case of damage, the tugboat still holding 12,000 gallons of fuel.

Niess said they are working to get the fuel out of the tug through a Save America’s Treasure’s Grant Project and the museum hopes to secure matching funds for the vessels restoration and fuel extraction – the project delayed due to the pandemic.

The National Historic Landmark WWII Tugboat Major Elisha K. Henson, maintained and operated by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The United States Army Transport (USAT) LT-5 tug gave due service on D-Day as it shot down an enemy plane attacking U.S. troops.

After remaining in service throughout World War II, the LT-5 returned to the United States and helped with the maintenance of multiple harbors and construction projects, including the St. Lawrence Seaway.

The LT-5 now serves as a regional attraction, open for tours and display throughout the year.

“I think it’s important to relay that this is an important National Landmark; that this is a very significant treasure, not just for Oswego but Nationally,” Niess said. “And so, it’s thrilling – we take our role very seriously in taking care of it.”

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow thanked officials involved in safely securing and returning the LT-5 back to the museums pier, commenting on the regrettable circumstances surrounding the vessel.

“It is unfortunate that a person had the urge to take such time and energy trying to destroy a local, unique and iconic landmark like the LT-5 Tugboat,” Barlow said. “Regardless, we pledged yesterday to do whatever it takes to track down whoever was responsible for this thoughtless act and let’s hope the justice system holds this individual accountable. I’d like to thank the Oswego Fire Department for their swift response and the Oswego Police Department for their response and quick investigation. I, along with the Oswego Police Department, would also like to thank the United States Border Patrol, and the United States Coast Guard for their assistance with the response and investigation.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Oswego Police Department at (315) 342-8120. Calls will be kept confidential.

