Mayor Barlow Announces 2021 Independence Day Downtown Block Party

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today Independence Day Parade and Harborfest have both been canceled for the second consecutive year due to issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of the parade, the City of Oswego, on Sunday, July 4, will hold a downtown block party with the annual firework display, launched from the railroad pedestrian bridge over the Oswego River at 9:45 p.m., along with a concert in downtown Oswego featuring local rock band “Long Time Coming.”

The free concert will take place on West First Street from 7 to 9:30 p.m., the open container ordinance will be temporarily lifted to allow alcoholic beverages and several downtown restaurants will further expand available outdoor dining space.

“While we can’t have the Independence Day Parade in 2021, we do still think it is important to host our annual Independence Day Celebration in some form,” Barlow said. “We’ll host our firework celebration over the Oswego River to allow several different viewing opportunities and our downtown concert before the fireworks will offer folks entertainment and an opportunity to dine along West First Street throughout the evening.”

In addition to Long Time Coming playing on West First Street, local artist John McConnell will be performing live from 5 to 7 p.m.. A magician and novelty vendor will travel throughout downtown prior to the firework display and the city plans to have bounce houses and other fun outdoor activities in and around Don Hill Plaza before the fireworks.

The fireworks may be viewed from multiple locations throughout the city including the former YMCA building parking lot, east and west linear riverwalks. The city will also close the Utica Street Bridge to vehicles to create another prime viewing location.

Barlow also said after speaking with Haborfest officials that Harborfest 2021 would again be canceled. Being a free, city-wide festival with no specific points of entry, there’s no way to screen attendees or limit crowd capacity.

“Unfortunately, due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic and related issues such as the variances, vaccines, vaccine hesitancy, etc., the Oswego Harborfest Board of Directors has decided to cancel Harborfest 2021,” Peter Myles, Executive Director of Harborfest said. “This was a very difficult decision, but the board felt it was not possible to safely hold this community event this year and are looking forward to Harborfest 2022.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...