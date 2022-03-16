OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow and the Oswego Common Council recognized city officials and personnel from the Oswego Police Department, Oswego Fire Department, Department of Public Works and the Oswego Code Enforcement Office during their meeting on Monday, March 14.

Common Council President Robert Corradino, in Mayor Billy Barlow’s absence, read a statement from the mayor concerning emergency events that occurred during the week of March 6-12 – two structure fires, an oil leak into the Oswego Harbor, and a water main break on the corners of East Third and Oneida Streets.

“I want to take a moment to express my appreciation and gratitude to the men and woman of the Oswego Fire Department, the Oswego Police Department, the Department of Code Enforcement, and the water crew of the Oswego Department of Public Works, for the incredible job this week, swiftly and effectively handling a series of events this week,” Barlow wrote. “It is impressive and encouraging to see your departments working together to respond to these emergencies and perform at the level you all did this week. Thank you all very much. Keep up the outstanding work, and please know that your efforts do not go unnoticed.”

Accorcing to Monay night’s agenda, a top item unanimously approved included a $2,000 budget increase for the Oswego Sunset Concert Series in Breitbeck Park. Oswego Musician Union Board Member Stan Gosek spoke during last week’s committee meeting, stating the last $2000 increase happened back in 1997, the increase a steady marker occurring every 20 to 25 years.

Gosek said the concert series has been a summer staple in Oswego for 88 years consecutively, saying it is the third longest running historical concert series in the U.S.

“What we have here is really something special,” Gosek said.

Another item approved during Monday night’s meeting included construction of a patio and awning for LaGraf’s Pub and Grill, located at 187 E. 10th St. in Oswego.

Owner Shawn Cathcart, owner of Skip’s Fish Fry and a Baldwinsville’s CPR Training Facility, is looking to construct a patio on the front of his establishment, including a drop down awning with retaining walls for multi-seasonal use.

During last week’s committee meeting, Councilor Shawn Burridge spoke of Cathcart’s efforts in the reconstruction of the establishment, stating his recommendation to move forward.

“He’s got my approval,” Burridge said. “This place looks awesome compared to what it looked like before. I’m highly supportive of this. I’ve known him personal for many years, and like I said, he’s done a great job.”

Other items unanimously approved by the Counsel during Monday’s night meeting are as follows:

Approve minutes of February 28 Common Council meeting

Appoint Commissioner of Deeds

Approve use of public space to Oswego Federal Credit Union to hold Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9, 2022

Approve use of public space to Oswego County Autism Taskforce to host Out Run Autism 5K Event on Saturday, April 2, 2022

Approve use of space to H. Lee White Museum to host Paddlefest on Saturday, July 16, 2022

Authorize mayor to renew agreement between County of Oswego and City of Oswego’s Wastewater Treatment Facility

Authorize mayor to enter into four-year agreement with Broadwell Hospitality Group for the management of East Linear Park Transient Dockage Agreement

Authorize mayor to sign documents for a new pavilion at Cahill International Pier, in the amount of $48,295.00 – as part of REDI Project

Authorize mayor to sign proposal with Gomez and Sullivan Engineers to perform FERC Part 12 Independent Consultant’s Safety Inspection in amount of $25,950.00

Authorize Onondaga County Purchasing Department to seek bids for the High Dam Hydroelectric Facility for the Scour Repair at the Toe of the Spillway

Approve funds for Tourism Contracted Services Account in the amount of $5,000 for the 2022 Pro/AM Fishing Tournament GOLD Sponsorship Level

Authorize budget amendment for $50,000.00 for equipment for Oswego Police Department

To view the full agenda, please click here. Common Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday’s of every month. The next meeting will be held on Monday, March 28 at 7:15 p.m.

