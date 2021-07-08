OSWEGO – The Oswego City County Youth Bureau will host a city photo scavenger hunt starting on August 6, 2021.

There will be over 50 items that you will need photos of in order to finish the hunt and have a chance at winning prizes. This will be a week- long hunt as it will take a while to do this. You must work in groups or pairs.

After you finish your scavenger hunt and take all your photos, please contact Jen Losurdo at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451 or you can upload your photos to [email protected]. You will then be entered to win some prizes.

Take your time and be safe doing this hunt. You have a week to complete it and due date is Friday, August 13. Please stop at the Youth Bureau, 70 Bunner Street to pick up your packet of instructions on August 6. We are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Be safe and have fun! More instructions will be inside the folders you pick up!

