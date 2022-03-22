OSWEGO – Did you know that the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays can damage your skin in as little as 15 minutes? Well it can, and does, every time your skin is exposed to the sun without protection.

With that in mind, Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Cancer Prevention in Action program and the Oswego Fire Department have partnered to raise awareness of skin cancer and educate the community on the importance of sun safety.

“We have provided firefighters and OFD staff with hats, sunglasses, sun screen and lip balm with sunscreen to distribute to community members during their outreach events,” said Coordinator of Community Health for OCO Leanna Cleveland. “While skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States it is preventable. We encourage community members to wear sun-protective clothing such as four-inch or more full-brimmed hats that, when worn, create a shadow that completely covers the head, face, nose, ears, and neck; long-sleeve shirts and full-length pants made of tightly woven fabric that is lightweight; sunglasses that protect from 100 percent of UVA & UVB (full spectrum); and carry and use sunscreen and lip balm with a minimum of SPF 15.”

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with OCO’s Cancer Prevention in Action program to help spread awareness about sun safety,” added Deputy Chief Paul Conzone. “We are looking forward to helping promote sun safety over the summer months at events and gatherings.”

“The Oswego Fire Department implementing a sun safety policy demonstrates their commitment to the safety of their staff, added Cleveland. “By providing sun safety education and sun safety materials to our community members they are acting as community champions to mobilize our community to practice sun safe behaviors and ultimately decrease the cancer burden in Oswego County.”

OCO is a subcontractor of the St. Lawrence Health Initiative to deliver the Cancer Prevention in Action grant locally in Oswego County. To learn more about the Cancer Prevention in Action program, which is supported with funds from the state of New York, please visit takeactionagainstcancer.com.

