OSWEGO – Oswego Assistant Fire Chief Jon Chawgo announced his retirement after over 21 years of service to the City.

Chawgo rose through the ranks of the department and has received commendations and accolades including the Oswego Elks, firefighter of the year award and numerous lifesaving awards. He was instrumental in the city’s response to the COVID pandemic.

“Chief Chawgo has dedicated himself in service to the Oswego Community, both in his initial career at Oswego Hospital and here for the Fire Department,” Chief Randy Griffin said. “Chief Chawgo has always gone above and beyond for those in need.”

Mayor Billy Barlow has issued a proclamation stating, “Your commitment to the fire service and the Oswego Fire Department has long inspired all of us and will be remembered for many years to come.”

According to Chawgo, he will be dedicating more time to his family, traveling and boating. Chief Chawgo is set to retire on Friday.



