OSWEGO – The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board joined numerous other agencies this morning, Wednesday, October 6, to participate in National Walk and Bike to School Day for the fifth consecutive year.

The event is held annually on the first Wednesday in October.

“This year’s event was the biggest we’ve had so far, with over 280 students and 80 volunteers participating,” said Oswego County Traffic Safety Board Coordinator Kyle Boeckmann. Kingsford Park Elementary School, Charles E. Riley Elementary School and Trinity Catholic Elementary are great partners and we always look forward to working with them to put on this event, which helps promote pedestrian safety as well as healthy walking habits for kids in our communities. The amount of support from other organizations and the schools is fantastic.”

Along with the three elementary schools, the following organizations assisted in helping walk kids to school from drop off locations: Oswego State University Police, New York State Police, Oswego City Police, United States Border Patrol, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego City Fire Department, Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, I Heart Oswego and Oswego City Mayor Billy Barlow.

“The willingness of all of these organizations to work together to help promote these safety topics and ensure we are able to have this event every year makes it such a great experience,” Boeckmann said. “The kids love walking with all of the different organizations and seeing the support they have when they participate. On behalf of the Traffic Safety Board, I would like to thank all of these organizations as well as all of the school staff, teachers, aides and crossing guards for taking time this morning to help make this event such a success.”

For more information about traffic safety or the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board, go to www.icpoc.org/traffic or find them on Facebook.

