OSWEGO – The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church (UMC) welcomes everyone to its freewill dinner on Sunday, April 3 from 4:30—5:30 p.m.

The menu includes sweet and sour chicken, Jell-O salad, roll, and dessert. The dinner will be drive thru or walk thru only in the church parking lot. Donations will be accepted, but never expected.

In celebration of Easter, the local UMC’s invite everyone to attend church services. Maundy Thursday service is April 14 at the Oswego First UMC, 7111 State Route 104, at 7 p.m.

Good Friday service is April 15 at Minetto UMC, 2433 County Route 8, at 7 p.m. Easter service is April 17 at Trinity UMC at 10 a.m.

The next freewill dinner is May 1 with taco salad with chips and dessert on the menu.

The church Nu-2-U sale is planned for May 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a wide variety of items for sale; something for everyone. Please use the East Utica entrance as the sale is downstairs.

The church is located at 45 E. Utica Street, on the cors of East 4th Street and Utica Street, Oswego, and is handicap accessible. For further information, please call and leave a message at (315) 343-1715 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OswegoNYTrinityUMC.

