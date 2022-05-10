Potential Frontier Outage In Hannibal As Crews Make Repairs

UPDATE May 17: Frontier Repair Date in Hannibal Re-scheduled

The Oswego County E-911 Communications Center has learned that Frontier has changed the date of repair work planned in the Hannibal area. Repairs were expected to take place overnight tonight, but the work has been re-scheduled to Tuesday, May 24.

Frontier customers in Hannibal in Oswego County may experience a phone outage between midnight and 6 a.m. that night due to a fiber repair.

People affected by the outage should use a cell phone to call ‘911’ if an emergency occurs.

UPDATE: Work will now be done next Tuesday, May 17.

HANNIBAL, NY – The Oswego County E-911 Communications Center has learned that Frontier customers in Hannibal in Oswego County may experience a phone outage between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 11 due to a fiber repair.

People affected by the outage should use a cell phone to call ‘911’ if an emergency occurs.

