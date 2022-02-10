Pulaski Feed It Forward Assists Local Food Pantry

PULASKI, NY – Pulaski’s Community Cupboard Food Pantry will be the recipient of a welcome donation thanks to the efforts of caring community members.

The lack of food security is a challenge many rural communities and residents always face, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has placed additional pressure on small operations. Pulaski artist and concerned citizen Jenn King saw these challenges as an opportunity to help neighbors while bringing together a group of caring creators.

“Just over a year ago, I could see that we were in a difficult time, and that the Pulaski Food Pantry needed a lot of help,” King said. “I thought that it might be easier to get people to part with objects than it is to get them to part with money.”

The donation of non-perishable food items will be converted into tickets to an upcoming raffle of a wide variety of unique and desirable items.

King started the event in 2021, donating art pieces of her own creation to be raffled in exchange for contributions to the food pantry.

“I did pretty well last year,” King said. “I was able to put together seven or eight boxes of food to donate.”

King is involved with social media work for Pulaski’s Park United Methodist Church, making her keenly aware of the need for food assistance in the community.

“This year I decided to call the event Feed It Forward, after receiving donations of items to raffle from businesses and individuals throughout the community, going far beyond just art items,” King said.

King shared that the long range goal for the event in the future is to hold an in person event on the day of the raffle, but that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made it necessary to have an online event this year.

“We will see what happens for next year,“ King said.

An album listing the items to be raffled is available for viewing on the What’s Happening In Pulaski NY Facebook page, with new items being added as they are donated.

Non-perishable food items can be dropped off directly to Jenn King at 32 Erie St. in Pulaski, or delivered to Clucked Out Farm, 4288 U.S. Rt. 11, Pulaski, during the hours of 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Donors will be issued a number of raffle tickets based on the amount of food donated. Ticket holders then peruse the album and, using a Google form, decide how many tickets to bid on an item.

Cash or checks made out to Pulaski Community Cupboard can also be mailed to Jenn King at the above address.

The drawing will take place on Facebook Live on February 19 at 2 p.m.

King has been pleasantly surprised with the growth of the event.

”We already have people signed up to donate items for next year,” she said. “Local artists and crafters were absolutely thrilled to be able to join in, people have been incredibly supportive.”

King has been amazed to see this new tradition receive so much community support in just two years.

“We live in a small town, and we do things to support each other,” she said. “It’s a community supporting community.”

To schedule a donation, contact Jenn King at 315- 532- 0875

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...