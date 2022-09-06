Redfield Old Home Days Reunites Families, Friends, Neighbors

REDFIELD, NY – Old Home Days, a key fundraiser for the Redfield Volunteer Fire Department, was celebrated on September 3-4 2022 in Redfield, New York.

This event serves as much more than a traditional Fireman’s Field Days, functioning as a catalyst for family reunions and an opportunity to celebrate the history of the rural area that spans the heavily forested northeastern corner of Oswego County.

The aroma of barbecuing chicken and clams steaming in huge pots wafted across the grassy grounds of the fire department on County Route 17, as a pavilion filled with smiling faces listened to live music performances and renewed old friendships.

The sound of laughter and lively conversation filled the air as the stories of the last year and stories of many years ago were shared. Patrons arrived in cars and riding off road vehicles, coming from all directions on the many multi-season trails that cross the woodlands and provide residents with an alternate network of travel options as well as outdoor recreation.

Keeping the history of Redfield alive is an important function of Old Home Days, and Half-Shire Historical Society President Shawn Doyle counts Redfield as an important ancestral homeland.

“I have six generations of family here in the cemetery,” Doyle said, gesturing toward the well manicured burial ground adjacent to the fire hall. “I grew up in Pulaski, but this is really home.”

According to Doyle, Redfield was the first part of Oswego County to be settled by non-military people, during the period of time that the British military controlled the Lake Ontario shoreline. Redfield was a halfway point between Fort Stanwix in Rome, New York, and the crucial Naval base at Sackets Harbor, New York.

A tavern and horse livery was established every seven miles along a road hewn from the forest, with many of these outposts developing into small settlements.

“Redfield was almost the capital of Oswego County,” Doyle said.

Although the winding path of history did not lead to Redfield becoming a large city, what Redfield did become is a place where neighbors can rely on each other, and a place where strong bonds are forged as the community works hand in hand to survive the long, snowy winters.

Volunteer Firefighters Marley and Kasey Yerdon are natives of Redfield and have been involved in the fire department since they became old enough to join. The sisters are certified interior firefighters and Emergency Medical Technicians.

The Yerdons enjoy helping out at Old Home Days, and are proud of the support provided by the community.

“We get an incredible showing from the locals every year… They are so generous when they come here… We live in a great community, ” Marley Yerdon said.

The COVID years were tough on the Volunteer Fire Department’s finances, but according to Yerdon, the people of Redfield helped them pull through.

“The community stepped up and helped us keep the lights on,” Marley Yerdon said.

Volunteers like Marley and Kasey Yerdon are the backbone of small towns and Villages all over Tug Hill, and their pride in the unspoiled wilderness that is just outside their door is always foremost in their minds.

“This has always been my home…it’s a little town of 550 people, but they are the nicest, most kind people you will ever meet,” Marley Yerdon said. “Everyone here is family… I cannot say enough about this community.”

