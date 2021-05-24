State To Provide Free Two-Day Pass To Any NY State Park To Those Vaccinated From May 24 To May 31

ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that every person who gets vaccinated with either a first dose, or single dose of Johnson & Johnson, anywhere in New York State between May 24 and 31 is eligible to receive a free two-day pass to any New York State Park, valid through September 30, 2021.

Passes can be picked up at any New York State Park. Today’s announcement was made at Jones Beach State Park, where the already-operational mass vaccination site will offer the same incentive for those who receive their eligible vaccination. Additionally, 15 New York State Parks will host pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites.

These 15 sites will offer vaccinations on a first come first served basis utilizing the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Every State Park across New York is as unique and beautiful as the region it serves, and bringing the COVID vaccine to our parks will further expand access and make it even easier for New Yorkers to get vaccinated,” Governor Cuomo said. “Providing those who get vaccinated with a free park pass is an incredible summer-season incentive, and a great way to get more people outdoors to enjoy all that New York has to offer.”

Vaccinations sites will be offered at the following new pop-up sites:

· Belmont Lake State Park: May 30th

· Buffalo Harbor State Park: May 29th – May 31st

· Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park: May 29th – May 31st

· FDR State Park: May 29th – May 31st

· Grafton Lakes State Park: May 29th – May 31st

· Green Lakes State Park: May 29th – May 31st

· Harriman State Park at Lake Welch: May 29th – May 31st

· Heckscher State Park: June 5th

· Hempstead Lake State Park: June 6th

· Letchworth State Park: May 29th – May 30st

· Robert Moses State Park: May 29th – May 30th

· Roberto Clemente State Park: May 29th – May 31st

· Sunken Meadow State Park: May 29th, May 31st

· Taughannock Falls State Park: May 29th – May 31st

· Westcott Beach State Park: May 29th – May 30st

A visitor can show confirmation of their eligible vaccination at any of New York’s 181 State Parks to receive their pass. Passes can be used for parking and beach and pool privileges throughout the State’s Parks network, which includes 67 beaches and 35 pool and splash pads.

Learn more about the New York State Park system here.

