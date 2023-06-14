The Good Guys Barber Shop Promotes Men’s Health Awareness Month

OSWEGO, NY – The Good Guys Barber Shop, 501 South 2nd Street in Fulton has partnered with Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Cancer Services of the North Country program to promote men’s health and the importance of regular cancer screenings.

Throughout the month of June The Good Guys Barber Shop will be distributing brochures, koozies, keychains, and other items to raise awareness of OCO Cancer Services Program and the many free cancer screenings the program provides for eligible men and women, including colon cancer screenings, mammograms, and pap/pelvic exams.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, contact the Cancer Services Program at 315-592-0830.

Picture above are Owner/Master Barber Harrison Noel, and Cancer Services Program Manager Carolyn Handville.

