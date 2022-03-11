PENNELLVILLE, NY – Michael Gene Shonts, 59, of Pennellville, New York, passed away at home on Thursday March 10, 2022.

He was born in Bradford, Pennsylvania, to his late parents, Sandra J. (Benjamin), and Gene Shonts, on October 20, 1962.

Michael was a graduate of Auburn, New York, High School. He was the owner/operator of Shonts Painting Company in Pennellville for many years.

Michael enjoyed sharing times with his friends. He liked a wide variety of music. He also liked spending time outdoors boating and walking his dogs.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Lathena, M. Power and son-in-law James Power; his sister Sandy Spasevski and his brother-in-law Voncho Spasevski; his grandchildren Maxwell Power and Silas Power; and good friends Jeff & Rachel Freman and Family.

Service only on Wednesday March 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Phoenix, New York, 13135. Celebrant Cynthia Saarie will be officiating the service.

