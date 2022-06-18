Brian S. Hall, 54, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his loving family Thursday, June 16, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.

Brian was born January 1, 1968 in Oswego to Francis and Betty Hall and was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School. He was the owner of Hypertech Fire Equipment for several years.

Brian loved spending time with his family, they were everything to him. He was known for being an outgoing, generous easy-going man who enjoyed hunting and pull tabs. Brian was a member of the I.O.O.B. #1647, the Fulton Moose Lodge #1280 and the Pathfinder Fish and Game Club. Brian was also a member of the New York State Big Buck Club and received an award for harvesting a state record 10-point buck measuring 173 inches.

Brian is survived by his wife, Sheri Hall; his father, Francis “Butch” Hall; his children, Scott Hall and Alex (Kelly) Hall; his siblings, Tom (Deb) Hall, Linda Hall, Tracy (Chris) Sereno, Julie (Scott) Loughrey, and Racheal (Brian Ouderkirk) Hall; his grandchildren, Xavier, Caden, Mia, Jace and Gannon; several nieces and nephews as well as his dogs, Bailey and Jack. He was predeceased by his mother, Betty Hall.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 8, 2022 beginning at 4 p.m. at the Fulton Moose Lodge #1280, 3044 County Route 57, Oswego. Condolences for the family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

