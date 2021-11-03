FULTON – Duane Donahue, Sr., 70, of Fulton, New York, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

He was born June 8, 1951 in Syracuse, New York, one of eight children to Albert and Mabel Donahue. Duane was a self-employed dry wall installer for over 40 years and in his free time he enjoyed working on cars.

Duane is survived by his children, Wendy Donahue of Baton Rouge, LA, Duane Donahue, Jr. of Mesa, AZ, Larry Donahue of Mesa, AZ, Raoul Churchill of Los Angeles, CA, Jeremy (Ashli) Donahue of Bradenton, FL and Patrick (Anne) Donahue of Sarasota, FL; his brothers, Gary (Karen) Donahue of Central Square and Arthur (Kathy McGarry) Donahue of Harmony, NC; his sisters, Sandra (Tim) Gareau of Fulton and Peggy Billings of Fulton; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Duane was predeceased by his wife, Gloria Donahue; his brothers, Jack Donahue, Albert “Butch” Donahue II and David Donahue, Sr.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, November 12, 2021 in Section 27 AB of Mount Adnah Cemetery, East Broadway in Fulton. To leave a message of sympathy for the Donahue family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...