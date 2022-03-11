FULTON – Marion Lita Foertch, 67, of Fulton, New York, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022.

She was born February 16, 1955 in Rochester, New York, to Anthony and Leta Bianchi. Marion was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, cleaning and spending time with her family, especially; her grandchildren. She also enjoyed being outdoors listening to nature and relaxing with a cup of coffee and a cigarette. Marion cherished the time spent with her husband, Ron, as they traveled across the country for his work as a truck driver.

She is survived by her children, Albert Kunz of Oswego, Eleanor Barker of Fulton, Kathy Barker of Fulton, John Barker of Virginia, Frank Barker of Florida and Jerry L. Crouch, Jr. of Syracuse and by her four grandchildren.

Marion was predeceased by her husbands, Raymond Kunz and Ronald Foertch.

Private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family. To leave a message of sympathy for Marion’s family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...