FULTON – Marynette Moosbrugger Bradford, 88, of Fulton, New York, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Morningstar Care Center in Oswego, New York.

Marynette was born in Syracuse, New York, on October 12, 1933 to Alfonse and Florence Wiltse Moosbrugger and was a graduate of Mexico Academy Central School in 1952. She was married to Ronald Bradford for 35 years until his death in 1989.

Marynette was employed at General Electric in Liverpool from 1952 to 1957, first as a color television assembler and then a clerk typist. She was deputy supervisor of the town of Hastings from 1958 to 1970 and later a clerk to the Hastings, New York, town supervisor’s office from 1989 to 2003 when she retired. From 1974 until 1987, she and Ronald operated their family dairy farm in the town of Hastings.

Marynette had a lifelong passion for raising horses, particularly all things American Saddlebred. She taught horsemanship in the local 4-H club, “Saddle Pals,” and volunteered at the New York State Fair Morgan Horse Show for many years.

Marynette is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Robert) Nipper of Fulton; her son, Kevin Bradford of Tucker, GA; two grandchildren, Julie (Rick) Stellingwerf of Fulton and James (Erin) Nipper of Fulton; four great-grandchildren, Zachary and Haley Stellingwerf and Cadence and Cash Nipper.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022 with services to follow with Rev. Tammie Nipper officiating at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Central Square.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marynette’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association online at diabetes.org or a charity of your choice. Condolences for the family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com.

