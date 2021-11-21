FULTON – Robert E. Lamphear, 60, of Fulton, New York, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021 at Oswego Hospital.
Bob was born July 17, 1961 in Phoenix, New York, to Edson and Gertrude Lamphear. He was employed for nearly 20 years as a taxi cab driver for Fulton Taxi. Bob, who was loved by all, enjoyed fishing, traveling to Florida and spending time with his family and friends.
A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held Sunday, July 17, 2022 at one of Bob’s favorite fishing spots, the Oswego Canal Lock 1 in Phoenix beginning at noon.
Contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to a local animal shelter. To leave a message of sympathy for the family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com
Bob’s family Rocky,Laura,3 nieces,and one nephew and tons of cousins will miss you dearly. You were always my big brother even though you were my uncle we were never raised that way. As Rocky and Laura were your children because you were raised that way. You are now back with your wife, your brother, your two sisters ,your brother in law and of course your parents. Give them our love. We love you and miss you. Fly high you are now our guardian angel (devil).
I will always love you for standing in for my dad at mine and Don’s wedding