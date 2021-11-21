FULTON – Robert E. Lamphear, 60, of Fulton, New York, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021 at Oswego Hospital.

Bob was born July 17, 1961 in Phoenix, New York, to Edson and Gertrude Lamphear. He was employed for nearly 20 years as a taxi cab driver for Fulton Taxi. Bob, who was loved by all, enjoyed fishing, traveling to Florida and spending time with his family and friends.

A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held Sunday, July 17, 2022 at one of Bob’s favorite fishing spots, the Oswego Canal Lock 1 in Phoenix beginning at noon.

Contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to a local animal shelter. To leave a message of sympathy for the family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

