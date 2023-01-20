Robert J. Boom

OSWEGO – Robert J. “Boomer” Boom, 64, of Oswego, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn. He was born April 29, 1958 in Fulton to David Joseph and Elizabeth Mae Brewer Boom.

Bob was a member of the District Council #4 I.U.P.A.T and had been employed in apartment complex maintenance. He enjoyed playing Poker and shooting pool. Boomer won many pool tournaments and at one point had been ranked the third best pool shooter in New York State.

He is survived by his long-time partner, Amy Felt of Oswego; his children, Cory Robert (Margaret Cook) Boom of Ohio, Nicole Marie (Jason) Gregerson and Shawna Ann Wood both of Pennsylvania; his step-daughter, Gwenn Chetney of Oswego; two sisters, Nellian Mae (Ken) Munger and Mary Jane (Kenneth) Spaulding both of Fulton; his brother, David (Cynthia) Boom of Fulton; 14 grandchildren; six great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Burial will be in the Spring at Mount Adnah Cemetery.

Contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society online at donate3.cancer.org. Condolences for Bob’s family may be left at www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

