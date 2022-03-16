OSWEGO – William G. Gunther, born in Oswego, New York, on October 17, 1940, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence in Arthur, New York, at the age of 81.

He was the son of the late William and Evelyn (Luke) Gunther. Growing up in “the flats” in Oswego, he attended St. Mary’s School and graduated from Oswego High School. After high school, he enlisted in the Navy serving aboard the aircraft carriers USS Constellation, and then the USS Wasp at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and was a “plank holder” of the USS Constellation.

Dad, as he was known to his children, and Bill or Billy to friends, was known for his great sense of humor. As a member of Laborers Local 214 in Oswego, he worked on various construction projects around the area. When construction started on the Nine Mile 2 nuclear power plant in Scriba, New York, he was a drill operator/laborer on a crew for the circulating intake and discharge tunnels for the plants’ reactor.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed shooting trap and target practicing. Lately, he has been spending his time researching the family tree, playing cards, and building dollhouses.

Surviving are his four children, William Gunther, Jeff (Stephanie) Gunther, Mike Gunther, Christine (Rich) Norris, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, his beloved brother, Joseph Gunther, and his life companion, Ann Perry.

He was predeceased by his sister, Donna Kelly, the mother of his children. Barbara Gunther and his daughter, Mary Gunther.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with a service to follow.

Mask are to be worn by the unvaccinated for the service and calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...