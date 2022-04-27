FULTON – Angel M. Perez III, age 40 of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, April Perez; children, Paige Thomas, Jayden Perez, and Naileen Perez; parents, Aida Gonzalez, and Angel M. Perez II; siblings, Giovanni Perez, Marielena Perez, Iraida Gonzalez, Ligia Perez, Anthony Perez, Jade Raymos, and Bryan Raymos; grandchild, August Jones; best friend and brother, Jamie Fischel; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Angel was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1pm at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

