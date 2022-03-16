FULTON – Angela R. LaQuire Sikes, 42, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in 1979, in Oswego, New York, a daughter to Timothy LaQuire and Linda Jenner Barber.

Angela was predeceased by her father, Timothy.

She is survived by her husband, Jason Sikes; seven children, Lily Wright, Emma Long, Madison Majesky, Jade Sikes, Jocelyn Sikes, Penelope Sikes and Jason Sikes, Jr.; mother, Linda Barber; sister, Melissa (Richard) Mason; uncle, Vincent (Betty) LaQuire as well as several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours or service. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

